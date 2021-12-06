Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Thane has reported 112 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,69,871, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,588, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,670, while the death toll stands at 3,301, another official said.

