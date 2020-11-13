Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) As many as 535 new coronavirus cases were reported in Thane district of Maharashtra, taking its tally to 2,18,000, an official said on Friday.

The official said COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to 5,501 after 12 more patients succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

He said the recovery rate in the district was 94.35 per cent (2,05,686) and mortality rate 2.52 per cent (5,501).

The district's active cases stood at 6,813.

The caseload in some of the prominent civic limits was: Thane city 48,516, Kalyan 51,393, Mira-Bhayander 23,279 and Navi Mumbai 45,860.

Meanwhile, an official from Palghar said the number of positive cases registered in the adjoining district so far stood at 41,681 and deaths at 1,101.

