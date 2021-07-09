Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 5,36,449 with the single day addition of 533 cases, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 12 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,789.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has reached 1,17,854, while the death toll stood at 2,622, another official said.

