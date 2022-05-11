Thane, May 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 26 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,09,250, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,894, he said, adding the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

