Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane city has sentenced a 33-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for raping a 5-year-old girl about six years ago.

In his order of January 8, a copy of which was made available on Sunday, Special POCSO Judge DS Deshmukh also fined the man Rs 5,000.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the man sexually assaulted the child, who was his neighbour, in March 2019 under the pretext of showing her a cartoon film in his house.

Noticing that her daughter looked frightened, the girl's mother talked to her and learnt about the sexual assault. On her complaint, the man, then 27, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Five prosecution witnesses, including the minor survivor, testified in the court, said Mhatre.

Holding that the prosecution had proved all the charges against the man beyond reasonable doubt, the court sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

