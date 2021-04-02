Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A green corridor was on Friday operationalised between Kashimira area of Thane district and Vile Parle in Mumbai to help airlift a critical patient to Hyderabad, a police official said.

The no-obstruction traffic corridor of 23 kilometres was set up after a request came in from a local hospital at 7am, and the ambulance carrying the patient covered the distance in 35 minutes between 9:10am and 9:45am, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.

"The flight carrying the patient, who needed an urgent liver operation, took off from a Pawan Hans facility in Vile Parle at 10:05am and it reached Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad in Telangana at 11:40am," he said.

