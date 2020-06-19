Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) Several police teams have been formed to trace a five-year-old girl who went missing from Murbad in Thane district on June 14, an official said on Friday.

Murbad Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavraj Shivpuje said the child was playing outside her house in Sonarpada area and then went missing some time later, after which her family lodged a complaint.

Also Read | Davinder Singh, Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP, And Co-Accused Irfan Shafi Mir Get Bail in Terror Case.

"Several teams have been formed to crack the case. CCTV footage is being checked," the Dy SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)