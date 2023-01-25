Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) One new case of coronavirus has been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,439, a health official said on Wednesday.

The new case was reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that there are currently 25 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,969 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,213, he said.

