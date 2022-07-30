Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 7,33,993, a health official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Monkeypox in India: Suspected Monkeypox Case Detected in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Samples Sent to NIV Pune.

These cases were recorded on Friday and the count of active cases in the district now stood at 774, he said.

Also Read | One Found Dead in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Set Fire Incident.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)