Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 11 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,218 a health official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Centre Provides X Category CRPF Security to 4 Punjab BJP Leaders. Ex-Punjab Ministers … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

These cases were reported on Friday and there are now 138 active cases in the district, he said.

Also Read | NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Takes Cognisance of Viral Video Showing Dalit Couple Getting Converted for Money, Writes to Madhya Pradesh DGP To File FIR (Watch Video).

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,870, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)