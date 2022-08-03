Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) With the addition of 115 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 7,34,427, a health official said on Wednesday.

These cases were recorded on Tuesday, and there are now 779 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll climbed to 11,929, while the count of recoveries has gone up to 7,22,358, he added.

