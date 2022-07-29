Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) With the addition of 116 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 7,33,893, a health official said on Friday.

With these cases recorded on Thursday, there are now 809 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,927 as no fatality linked to the infection was recorded during the day, and the recovery count stood at 7,21,794, the official added.

