Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 122 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,33,358, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 904 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Saturday, raising the district's COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,925, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,22,856, the official added.

