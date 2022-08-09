Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) As many as 123 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,35,416, a health official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Commonwealth Medalists Sakshi Malik, Pooja Sihag and Pooja Gehlot Given Thunderous Welcome at Delhi Airport (Watch Video).

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,099 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Gnanendra Prasad, Telangana BJP Leader, Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan At His Residence in Miyapur.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the fatality toll in the district to 11,932, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 7,23,015 he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)