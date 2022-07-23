Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) With the addition of 124 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,33,236, a health official said on Saturday.

With these cases reported on Friday, the active tally in the district currently stands at 950. The count of active cases has dropped below 1,000 for the first time in the past several months.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,924 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,22,651, the official added.

