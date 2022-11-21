Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,47,248, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded Sunday, he said.

The district currently has 124 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll stood at 11,967, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,912.

