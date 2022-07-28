Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 141 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,33,777, a health official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Steal Head of Corpse From Burning Pyre To Perform Black Magic, Arrested.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 829 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a Now Available for Sale in India via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

The COVID-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,927.

The recovery count has reached 7,20,879, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)