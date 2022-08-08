Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,35,293, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,009 active COVID-19 cases as compared to 925 the previous day, he said.

There was no report of any death on Sunday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district stood at 11,931.

The recovery count has reached 7,22,936, the official added.

