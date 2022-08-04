Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 176 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,603, a health official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 16-Year-Old Held in Raipur for Killing Younger Brother Over Money Dispute.

With this addition recorded on Wednesday, there are now 768 active cases in the district, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians' Kumar Kartikeya Meets His Family After 9 Years, Says 'Unable To Express My Feelings'.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,929 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count reached 7,22,439, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)