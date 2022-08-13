Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 314 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 7,36,343, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,937, while the recovery count has now reached, 7,23,593, the official added.

