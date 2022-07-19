Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) As many as 88 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,32,648, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,185 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district stood at 11,921 as there was no report of any fresh fatality, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,19,439, the official added.

