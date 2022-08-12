Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 212 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,36,029, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 1,206 active cases in the district, he said.

As no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,936, while the recovery count rose to 7,23,426, he added.

