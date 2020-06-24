Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) With the addition of 1,182 COVID- 19 positive cases, the number of patients in Maharashtra's Thane district went up to 24,674 on Wednesday, officials said.

Most of the latest cases were reported from Navi Mumbai, they said.

With 29 persons succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the district grew to 841, the officials said.

A report from the Thane chapter of the IMA said in that one of its members, a 70-year-old ENT surgeon, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here. With this, a total of four doctors have died due to the infection in Thane city, it said.

Of the total 1,182 positive cases in Thane district, as many as 321 were reported from Navi Mumbai, followed by 222 in Kalyan Dombivali and 197 in Thane city, the officials said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the number of positive cases grew to, 3062, while the death toll reached 106.

Palghar District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde announced seven more containment zones in the district following the surge of the cases.

