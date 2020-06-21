Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 21,588 as 1,023 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, with Kalyan Dombivali area racking up 200-plus numbers for the fourth day in a row, an official said.

The death toll reached 745 in the district as 81 people lost their lives to the infection on Sunday, he added.

"Thane city accounted for 29 deaths. The death figure was more due to a number reconciliation exercise," he said.

"Of the 1,023 cases, Kalyan Dombivali accounted for 254, Thane city 193, MBMC-106, Navi Mumbai 154, Bhiwandi 170," the official added.

Neighbouring Palghar has 2,629 cases, and 97 people have died of the infection, the official said.

