Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Municipal Committee Chairman of Dooru in Kashmir's Anantnag district expressed gratitude for being appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat'.

Municipal Committee Chairman, Mohammed Iqbal Ahanger said that it was a joyous day for him. Speaking to ANI, Ahanger said, "It was totally unexpected that Prime Minister Modi would mention about our district and the contribution of my team. I am thankful to him for appreciating my work of sanitization and fumigation."

Ahanger extended his gratitude towards his team as well. He further said, "I am also thankful to my team for acknowledging my leadership and helping me with their efforts to bring out the best. I am glad that they followed the lead of their captain."

In the recent edition of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi appreciated the strenuous efforts of the municipal committee of Anantnag district through sanitisation and fumigation of containment zones and COVID care centres.

Abdul Hameed, a local resident said, "Municipal Committee Chairman of this area is really hardworking and has taken steps towards the development of the area. Even during the pandemic, he has made efforts to contain the spread of the virus including sanitisation and fumigation."

Meanwhile, Ahanger informed that the department has developed a 'Boom Spray machine' of 2,500 litre for Rs 50,000 whereas a 500 litre boom machine that costs Rs 5 lakh.

Iqbal said, "We required a sprayer for sanitization of his area and we came to know that it can be procured from another city for Rs 6 lakh. It was expensive so we decided to make the machine on our own for just Rs 50,000." (ANI)

