Nadaun (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): As the Congress high-command picked Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the leader of the legislature party, paving the way for his elevation as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, people erupted in celebrations at Nadaun in Hamirpur, the native town of the CM-designate.

A video of the celebrations went viral showing locals singing and grooving to drumbeats.

Also Read | Gay Marriage ‘Inevitable’ and Soon It’ll Be Law, Says US President Joe Biden.

The oath-taking ceremony of the CM-designate will take place on Sunday, sources at Raj Bhavan informed on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after Sukhu called on Governor RV Arlekar and staked claim to form the government in the hill-state, Kamlesh Kumari, wife of the CM-designate, said, "We are feeling good. I am thankful to the people of the state and the Congress high-command. I will go to Shimla on Sunday."

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Threatening and Luring Delhi AAP Councillors.

The newly-elected MLAs had on Friday adopted a resolution authorising the party high command to select the leader of the legislature party. A meeting of party MLAs was held in the evening.

After the party high-command announced Sukhu as the next CM on Saturday, the followers of the party's state chief Pratibha Singh raised slogans demanding that she be made the chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM and Himachal observer Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and several other Congress leaders were camping in Shimla to oversee the selection of new legislature party leader.

Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election, saying the party will fulfil all its poll promises.

He said the new government will "bring change".

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Sukhu said he and Mukesh Agnihotri, who was named the deputy chief minister, will work as a team.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he said.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)