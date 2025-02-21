New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for not approving the proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to the women of Delhi in the first cabinet meeting and said that the government cannot function in a 'rhetorical' manner.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said "The government cannot function in a rhetorical manner. We had heard that the PM had said that Rs 2,500 would be credited from the first cabinet meeting itself. There was no decision taken on that..."

Speaking on the concerns of over pollution in the Yamuna river, Jha said that the river could not be cleaned by just visiting the river banks stating that the factors needed to be identified and proper action needed to be taken.

"The Yamuna river cannot be cleaned by just visiting the banks. Factors need to be identified and proper action needs to be taken. They need to work on the promises they have made and that is what the people of Delhi want..." he further stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, upon joining the Cabinet, pledged to fulfil the BJP government's promise of ending bad governance in the capital.

Speaking to ANI, Sood emphasized that the party now has the responsibility to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and ensure progress in line with the direction set by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"The people have voted to end bad governance in Delhi. Now, it is the BJP government's responsibility to actualise PM Narendra Modi's guarantee... We will fulfil our work in whichever direction our (Chief Minister) points us in," Ashish Sood said.

BJP's Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday in a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

In the first Cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government. (ANI)

