Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the film 'The Kashmir Files' is not against any religion but exposes those who created false and anti-national narratives in the country.

He further emphasised that "pseudo-secularists" should definitely watch the film, for it reveals the truth of Kashmir.

"Every Indian should watch 'The Kashmir Files', especially pseudo- secularists. Some people have deliberately deleted our history but the film brings the truth of Kashmir to light," said Fadnavis after watching the film.

The BJP leader congratulated the director and cast of the film, lauding them for "exposing the makers of anti-India narratives".

"This film is not against any religion but I believe that it is against those who created a false and anti-national narrative in the country. I believe every patriot should watch this film irrespective of which caste or religion they belong to," said Fadnavis, who is the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

He further said that the people should watch the film to see the changes that have been bought in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

"If you want to understand what revolution has been brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the abrogation the Article 370, then you must watch Kashmir files," he added.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents.

The movie, which was released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

The movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

