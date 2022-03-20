The Kashmir Files team meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today (Photo/Twitter)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Kashmir Files team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, actor Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and the film producer Abhishek Agarwal on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow.

Adityanath said that the movie 'Boldly' reveals the inhuman horror of religious bigotry and terrorism.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Raping Her for Over 6 Years.

"The film #TheKashmirFiles boldly reveals the inhuman horror of religious bigotry and terrorism. Undoubtedly, this film will work to make society and the country aware. Congratulations to the entire team for producing such a thought-provoking film. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri," Adityanath said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states that has made 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in the state.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Asks Centre To Reduce Gap Between First and Second Dose of Covishield to 8-16 Weeks Due to Omicron.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)