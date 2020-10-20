Hubli (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Theatre artists in Hubli are facing a financial crisis due to collapsing business amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Karnataka Government hasn't allowed the opening of drama theatres yet and more than 25 theatre companies are suffering due to the same. "Many artists are affected due to the shutdown. The government should allow the opening of theatres to secure our livelihood," Chinturi Shri Kantesh, KVR Drama company and President, Professional Drama Company Owners Association told ANI.

Also Read | Helmet Mandatory: Karnataka Government to Suspend Driving Licence of 2-Wheeler Riders For 3 Months If They Ride Without Helmet.

The drama association complained about surviving the lockdown with no help from the government. "The expense of running a drama companies reaches Rs 6 lakhs per month, we have to pay our artists, electricity bill and food. We had to sell many things, took loans to survive during this lockdown," he said.

"We stay in one village for maximum 4-5 months, perform and leave for the next destination. The travel and lodging cost along with food for our artists has to be secured. Due to the pandemic, we have suffered a lot and the government should help us in our revival," a drama company associate said.

Also Read | DigiGaon Scheme: Villagers to Benefit from Govt Schemes Sitting at Home, Says Rajasthan MP Diya Kumari.

Drama companies feel that any further delay in reopening of theatres would make it worse for artists to survive the void. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)