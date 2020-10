Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A man remanded to police custody escaped after the security personnel were attacked by a group of villagers in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, Sonu, arrested in a theft case, was brought to Ramda village in the district by Haryana police on Tuesday to recover a buffalo allegedly stolen by him.

The police team was, however, attacked by a group of locals following which the accused escaped from the police custody.

A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding some villagers have been taken into custody.

A search is on to trace Sonu, they added.

