Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old man, who was arrested by police on the charge of theft, escaped from a Nagpur-based government-run hospital, where he was admitted following health complaints, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pankaj Kanhaiyyalal Urkude, escaped from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) early on Wednesday, he said.

"Around 1.45 am on Wednesday, Urkude gave a slip to the police personnel deployed near the hospital ward," he said.

Sonegaon police in Nagpur had arrested Urkude and one Pranav Thakre (22) and recovered from then stolen laptops, a printer, six mobile phones, a Ford car, a wrist watch, a silver idol, 15 silver coins, silver ornaments, a cutter machine, a welding machine and other material.

The duo was also allegedly involved in two burglaries in Bajaj Nagar and Beltarodi areas, police said.

"During his custodial interrogation, Urkude complained of health problems and was admitted to the GMCH, from where he escaped," the official said, adding that a search has been launched to nab him again.

