New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi's development that both of them work together.

Saxena had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Physical Education Teacher in Government School Near Coimbatore City Arrested for Sexually Harassing Girl Students.

After his weekly meeting with the LG, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It is important for Delhi that the CM and the LG work together. There can be differences of opinion on various matters but there is no fallout between us."

Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday.

Also Read | Apple Saw New Doubling of Revenues in India in Q2, Says CEO Tim Cook.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)