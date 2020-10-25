Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 25 (ANI): There is a chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon in the next three days from entire Odisha, said HR Biswas, Director, IMD (Bhubaneswar).

"In the next 24 hours, in some districts of Western and northern Odisha, there is a chance of withdrawal of southwest monsoon. Subsequent to this, after two days, there is a chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon from the entire Odisha," Biswas said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav Plays Cricket With Kids in Hasanpur Constituency, Watch Video.

"After tomorrow, there will be dry weather for four to five days in Odisha," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)