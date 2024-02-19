Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Commenting on the recent cases of violence and sexual harassment cases across the country, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national Spokesperson Shashi Panja hit out at the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who is set to visit Sandeshkhali on Monday to take stock of the situation.

Panja questioned her about the Commission's inaction on other cases of sexual harassment and assault across the country.

During a press conference, Panja raised concern regarding NCW inaction in the Madhya Pradesh incident where a woman was reportedly subjected to a heinous crime and regarding Sakshi Malik's allegation against BJP MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Concerns are raised regarding an incident in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman was reportedly subjected to a heinous crime and is now fighting for justice, there is concern about the delayed response from the National Women's Commission or other authorities. Similarly, the case of Sakshi Malik, who filed an FIR for sexual harassment, took three months for registration, raising questions about the seriousness of the charges against BJP MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh," she said

The TMC leader also raised questions about the NCW not responding to the Manipur incident where a woman faced harassment.

"Concerns are also raised about the NCW not immediately responding to complaints from Manipur, where women faced harassment. Questions are posed about why the Commission has not addressed the matter and why they haven't inquired into incidents in Manipur under the double-engine government," she said.

Shashi Panja also pointed out all the steps taken by the West Bengal government to handle the situation in Sandeshkhali.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has reached Kolkata, and it is important to know that the West Bengal government has taken immediate steps since the day the incident came to light. People were arrested on that day, including Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, against whom allegations were made. A team of female police officers and another team are actively engaging with women in every household. The state's Women's Commission, along with administrative measures and action on the allegations, including land grabbing, is being pursued. The police are closely monitoring the situation, and those arrested are facing charges under relevant sections," she said.

A delegation led by the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday left for Kolkata ahead of her Sandeshkhali visit.

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Speaking to ANI, the NCW chief said: "A lot of injustice has been done to women, and I want to go to every street and talk to all the women and assure them that I stand with them so that they can have the courage to come forward and speak up." (ANI)

