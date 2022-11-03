New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday said that there is a fear regime under him.

"A secretary of India wanted to come and meet me and then he suddenly came to know that the Chief Minister is also staying here. He called my staff and said I won't come today, otherwise, they will report to him," Khan claimed.

Khan said, "The people go to the public meeting wearing black shirts and they are arrested. Is this not a fear regime?"

Khan also said that he had not made any allegation about state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the connection with the gold smuggling case.

"There are issues in which I must interfere. I did not make any allegation (on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan)," Khan said while talking to ANI.

Accusing the CM, Khan said, "CM's Secretary who was sacked, was patronising those involved in the case without CM's knowledge? If yes, then, it's a reflection of CM's capability."

Governor further accused the Kerala CM of not responding to his calls.

"For one month, I returned every file relating to the University. There is a 'Laxman Rekha' for everybody. CM not responding to the call of the Governor is crossing 'Laxman Rekha'." Khan said.

Kerala Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of development.She mocked the state governments' projects like KFON and K-Rail as VFON and V-Rail.

She said to ANI that, "Chief Minister's projects making undue commissions and for building an empire for his daughter or for his family or for the future generations of his family in the disguise of development. It should not be Kerala's FON, Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on October 29 told the Supreme Court that when the investigation progressed in the gold smuggling case and the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's own the then Principal Secretary was detected, the state machinery turned against the probe agency and registered false cases by influencing the accused and making efforts to derail the investigation and trial."Even though a letter was sent by the CM of Kerala to the PM when the investigation progressed and the role of his own then Principal Secretary was detected, the state machinery turned against ED and registered false cases by influencing the accused and making efforts to derail the investigation and trial," ED said in a rejoinder affidavit filed in the gold smuggling case.

Notably, accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to run a parallel government, Vijayan on Wednesday said that repeated interventions in the State's universities should be seen as part of a plan to bring them under the control of the Sangh Parivar and saffronise higher education.

He also accused Khan of trying to run a parallel government in the state. (ANI)

