India News | There is No Split Within Samajwadi Party, Says MP Afzal Ansari, Dismisses Rumours of Internal Rift in the Party

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Dismissing the speculation of a divide within the Samajwadi Party, SP MP Afzal Ansari on Wednesday clarified that "there is no split within Samajwadis."

Speaking to the media, Ansari stated, "There is no question of a split in the Samajwadi Party. Others are waiting to break away and infiltrate the Samajwadi Party."

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He further added that there is no split within Samajwadis and claimed that the party is the only one which defeated the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 and that they will do it again in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a sharp dig at Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks claiming a "major political realignment" in the Party.

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On Rajbhar's remark, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana (how long will their 'benefits and songs' continue)."

SP MP Rajeev Rai also dismissed Rajbhar's claims, accusing him of making baseless statements without any purpose.

"I had said in the Lok Sabha elections of Ghosi that there is a disease of 'bakbak-itis' (talkativeness/chatterbox). Now if there is no cure for it, then are we responsible for that? Why do you take all three of them (father and sons) so seriously? This disease also spreads pollution. Don't ask," Rai said.

Meanwhile, with preparations intensifying ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the party has resolved to change political outcomes in Gorakhpur and will work towards defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said the party's focus is now on strengthening its organisational strategy in Gorakhpur.

"This time we will work to bring the BJP to a zero in Gorakhpur," he said.

"We have resolved to change the results in Gorakhpur. Very soon, the party organisation will decide when to hold the party meeting in Gorakhpur," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)