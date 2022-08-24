Chitradurga [Karnataka} [India], August 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil has warned the BJP that there will be a revolution if anyone dares to touch Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Patil is the Chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Also Read | Maharashtra: Dahi Handi Participant Sandesh Dalvi Dies in Mumbai; FIR Lodged Against Event Organiser (Watch Video).

This comes days after Congress alleged that eggs were thrown at Siddaramaiah's car after his remarks over Veer Savarkar.

He said that "People have taught them a lesson for throwing eggs at Siddaramaiah's car. Siddaramaiah is not afraid of anything. No one can touch him," Patil said in response to a question regarding the threat to Siddaramaiah's life.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Colonel Paid Rs 30,000 to Attack Indian Army, Confesses Captured Terrorist Sent on Suicide Mission (Watch Video).

He alleged that Rajya Sabha MPs Jaggesh and Pratapasimha are ruining the law and order of the state.

"Siddaramaiah is a great power. If they point fingers, you (BJP) will not leave the house. Siddaramaiah, who believes in the constitution and democratic system, he does not think as lowly as BJP leaders," he said.

He also raised questions about BJP while praising Siddaramaiah for his work.

"Siddaramaiah has worked to fill people's stomachs during his tenure as Chief Minister. He has responded to people's pain by envisioning Annabhagya and Ksheerabhagya. The BJP government is doing the opposite. It is creating controversy by taking up issues like egg throwing, meat-eating, and Savarkar's portrait. Do these things fill people's stomachs?"

Siddaramaiah had claimed that he had received death threats over his remarks on Veer Savarkar. 16 people were also arrested in connection with the case after Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai claimed to have taken the matter seriously.

Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister, faced a stiff protest by BJP workers during his visit to Kodagu. BJP workers chanted slogans and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah's circle. The former CM had gone to visit rain-affected areas of Madenadu and Koyanadu.

The protests were over a remark made by the Congress leader about Sangh icon Veer Savarkar. Congress had claimed that eggs were thrown at Siddaramaiah's car during the 'gherao' protest by the BJP workers. Congress workers had also staged a protest demanding the arrest of the person who threw eggs at the car. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)