New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Taking note of the latest border skirmish between India and China in the Tawang region, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that a discussion should happen in parliament and dialogue would be able to sort the issue.

"We wanted a discussion on it (in Parliament). There is a problem between India and China in that area and Ladakh. We hope a dialogue will be able to sort this out but we cannot say. We should keep our powder dry for anything can happen at any time," said NC leader Farooq Abdullah.

Underlining the issue faced by the Kashmiri pandits, he said that until the mistakes made in the past aren't accepted and aren't repeated Kashmiri will never be able to be a part of India.

"Unless we open our hearts and admit that mistakes were made in the past and we do not make in the future, Kashmiri will never be part of you (India)," said NC leader Farooq Abdullah.

He further questioned why the Kashmiri pandits are being threatened with losing their jobs in the state.

"If there is any normalcy why are the Kashmiri pandits being threatened that if they do not come for the job they lose their jobs," said NC leader Farooq Abdullah.

Earlier on December 19, Congress' Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought time for a detailed discussion on Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the ongoing exodus of Kashmiri Pandits taking place from the valley due to targeted terror attacks.

Speaking in the lower House, Chowdhury said, "Today, Kashmiri Pandits are leaving Kashmir. Terrorists preparing lists of names of Kashmiri Pandits to target them."

"In this situation, a detailed discussion should be held on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the House," he added.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that nine Kashmiri Pandits were killed in the Kashmir Valley from 2020 to 2022.

Among the nine, four Kashmiri Pandits including a person belonging to the Kashmiri Rajput community were killed in 2022, four in 2021, and one in 2020, mentions data shared in the Rajya Sabha by Rai in a written reply to Congress MP Rajmani Patel. (ANI)

