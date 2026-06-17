India News | 'They Could Not Get Elected, They Are Going After Those Who Were': UBT Sena's Ambadas Danve Targets BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday targeted the BJP over "Operation Tiger", alleging that the ruling party in the state is attempting to lure elected representatives because it could not win public support.

Speaking to ANI, Danve said, "They must be giving offers because, apart from money, what else do they have? They cannot face the public, and that is the reason they could not get elected. Now they are going after those who were elected. The party will have to take some action and should take legal steps."

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Referring to the Legislative Council seats, Danve said the party had submitted a "completely correct letter" and questioned the decision regarding the elections.

"Of the 17 seats in the Legislative Council, elections are not being held for six seats," he said.

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Danve further alleged that opposition leaders were being harassed through central agencies.

"The way those who oppose the ruling party politically are being harassed through the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, all this happens only under a dictatorship," he added.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Earlier today, amid speculation over a possible rift in Shiv Sena (UBT), party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, in a press conference, warned the rebels, saying those wishing to leave the party should first "resign from their posts" and face the people again.

Raut also hurled abuses at party rebel MPs, asking the media not to cut out his comments.

Addressing the press conferences along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai in the national capital, Raut warned that the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent on this trustless act.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut told reporters in Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the party leadership had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of its MPs and warned of strict action if any lawmaker defected. "Our MPs, for whom Uddhav ji and we shed blood and sweat, gave money, made them win elections... still if such news comes, we will not spare them," he said.

Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to party MPs in an attempt to engineer a split. "I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)