India News

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A narcotics operation in Swaroop Nagar took a tragic turn after a Nigerian woman, identified as Stella Pius, allegedly jumped from the balcony of a fourth-floor flat and later died, while police uncovered what they said was a methamphetamine manufacturing setup spread across multiple rented flats.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident said they saw a narcotics team arrive early in the morning with a Nigerian accompanying them. The team searched the flats for a long time, and later it was revealed that a Nigerian woman had jumped into the fields and died shortly after.

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"We saw a narcotics team come here early this morning, during the day. We had a Nigerian living in our flat, so they brought a Nigerian with them. We didn't know anything at that time. After that, they seemed to be searching for a long time... we later learned that a Nigerian woman jumped into the fields from the back. As soon as she jumped, she died a short time later. The forensic team then took her in their van," he said.

The resident further said that upon inspection, they discovered a marijuana lab with machines and equipment. The accused had been living in the area for 1.5 years, renting six flats, and often had a few others visiting. Until the raid, residents were unaware of their activities.

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"After that, when we looked at everything here, we discovered that they all made marijuana together. They had a whole lab here, and they had installed machines for making marijuana. After that, the Delhi Police also arrived, along with many other teams. So they all investigated here. They had been here for 1.5 years... they had rented six flats... they were 5-6 people... a few more people often come here. Until today, we never thought they were doing anything like that," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed the operation was part of an ongoing investigation under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"From the premises, police recovered chemicals, beakers, pipes, sacks, and weighing machines, indicating use of the room as a methamphetamine manufacturing and storage unit. Further investigation is underway," a police official said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)