Noida (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A suspected thief fled from the lockup of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Noida soon after his arrest on Monday, officials said.

Dhirendra Kumar alias Monu fled from the Phase 3 police station, they said.

“A probe has been ordered. It will be carried out by an Assistant Commissioner of Police,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

The accused was held in connection with a theft case. A fresh case has been lodged against him for fleeing from the police station, Aggarwal said.

Search teams have been deployed to arrest the accused, who hails from Raebareli district in UP, and further proceedings are underway, he added.

