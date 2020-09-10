Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a thief from Gurgaon who was involved in over three dozen incidents of robberies and break-ins in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

A country-made pistol and two cartridges were seized from him, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Karnataka’s COVID-19 Test Numbers to Increase Ahead of Dasara, Deepavali 2020, Says CM BS Yediyurappa.

Parminder Singh alias Kirori, a resident of village Bhangarh in Bhiwani, was arrested by the crime branch after it received a tip-off about the presence of the accused near Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

"The accused belongs to the Satpal Foji gang and is involved in the incidents of big robberies and house break-ins. He was a fugitive of Rajasthan Police, which was conducting raids for his arrest,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Congress Ready to Tie Up With Left to Defeat Communalism With Secular Ideals, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have looted gold chains and cash in more than 40 robberies and house break-ins in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

“The accused, along with his accomplices used to conduct recce in big towns and then break into the locked residences and steal the valuables. He had already been awarded jail sentence for eight months in a theft case," he said.

"In February 2020, he along with other associates, committed two break-ins in Jaipur, Rajasthan and had stolen cash and gold worth about Rs 12 lakh. Similarly, in July, the accused committed gold theft worth about Rs 55 lakh in Pali, Rajasthan,” he said.

He said that a case has been registered against him in Gurgaon and further probe is going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)