Bhongir (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Villagers of Thimmapur on Monday sat on strike at Warangal national highway against the alleged delay in the compensation for their lands in Baswapur Project.

The labourers were striking in front of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collectorate, Baswapur. In the process of Project construction, Thimmapur villagers have lost their lands. Later Thimmapur Masikunta gate was announced as a rehabilitation village for them.

They sat on strike at Warangal national highway and which caused disruption for the vehicles. Police and other officials brought the situation under control.

K.Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhongir speaking to ANI said, "They want compensation which is in the process, but still they came on the roads for the strike." (ANI)

