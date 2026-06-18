India News | Third Accused Arrested in Nagpur Rape, Blackmail and Alleged Forced Conversion Case

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): The third accused in a case involving allegations of rape, blackmail, extortion, and forced religious conversion of a 24-year-old woman in Nagpur surrendered before police and was subsequently arrested, officials said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Nagpur City Police, Singa Reddy Rushikesh, the accused surrendered late on Wednesday night.

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"In the case involving the alleged assault, blackmail, and forced religious conversion of a woman in Nagpur, the third accused,who had been absconding, surrendered late on Wednesday night. He was subsequently arrested by the police. The accused will be produced before the court on Thursday," the DCP said.

Following a complaint, police detained two additional suspects a few days prior to this development.

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According to police, the woman alleged rape, blackmail, extortion and forced religious conversion. Based on her complaint, an offence was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Police had earlier said that the complainant alleged that the main accused re-established contact with her on the pretext of helping her in a property-related matter. She alleged that during a meeting at a hotel in February 2025, she was administered an intoxicating substance and that compromising photographs and videos were recorded without her consent.

According to the complaint, the material was subsequently used to threaten and blackmail her. The woman further alleged that nearly Rs 4 lakh was extorted from her over a period of time.

Police had also stated that the complainant alleged she was subjected to certain rituals and practices before being sexually assaulted. Relevant sections relating to sexual assault, criminal intimidation and extortion, along with provisions of Maharashtra's anti-superstition and anti-black magic laws, were invoked in the case.

As per the FIR, the woman alleged that on May 31, she was taken to Kalmeshwar, where a religious conversion ceremony was allegedly conducted against her will. She claimed that she was subsequently declared converted and married to the main accused without her consent. (ANI)

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