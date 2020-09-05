Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): The third edition of the Back to Village programme in which gazetted officers visit villages will be held from October 2 to 12 this year, said Rohit Kansal, principal secretary (power and information), Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kansal said, "Last year in June, the administration of J-K has started a unique and ambitious programme called Back to Village programme. The first phase of the programme was held from June 20 to 27 in 2019. The programme was a huge success. Almost 4,000 gazetted officers visited each Panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. And every panchayat was visited by at least one gazetted officer and the people showed tremendous love, respect and affection towards the visiting officer."

He said the second phase of the programme was held in November 2019 when the same process was repeated. The gazetted officers not only visited the Panchayat but also stayed there for two days, interacted with the people and listened to their grievances and participated in the gram sabha.

The third edition of the Back to Village programme will be held from October 2 to 12, he said.

According to a press note from Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J-K, Kansal said that the administration will take adequate precautions during the programme to ensure the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is prevented from spreading.

However, Kansal stated that the government has this time decided to come up with a pre-B2V3 programme, which he said will be held from September 10-30, the press note read.

He said that in the next phase of B2V programme, the government will focus on action to address the grievances and demands of people rather than just listening to the grievances, it added. (ANI)

