New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Hours after ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya-L1 entered Halo Orbit, Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that this mission is the third success story in the trilogy of success stories registered by team ISRO.

"Soon after this happened, the tweet that I posted began saying, 'From moonwalk it is sun dance' and indeed that reflects the sentiments of each and every Indian today. This is the third success story in the trilogy of success stories registered by Team ISRO," Jitendra Singh said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover, Traffic Affected on Mathura Road (Watch Video).

Listing out the trilogy of ISRO's success stories the Union Minister said, "First it was Chandrayaan, the first one in the world to land on the southern pole of Moon, the XPoSat which had gone to explore the silent zone radiations and now the Aditya-L1 which is going to discover the mysteries of the sun which had either in the past eluded us or they got woven around fairytales and folklores."

While Chandrayaan-3 was a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface, the XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) mission was India's first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.

Also Read | Delhi Weather: National Capital Witnesses Third Consecutive Day of Chilling Cold, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'.

The Union Minister said that it is vital for India to understand the various phenomena associated with solar mechanisms since we have a "huge stake" in space.

"Now we have a huge stake in space, we have several satellites in space. It is important for us to understand the various phenomena associated with solar mechanisms, whether solar energy, interplanetary magnetic fields, solar winds, solar storms or the coronal ejections," Jitendra Singh said.

"This is because they can sometimes be of our disadvantage and also at the same time can be used to the advantage of our missions as well. The findings that we will gather will be curiously looked forward to by the rest of the world, particularly those which are into space missions, even those who have started much before us," he explained further.

The Union Minister said that India is now ready to lead other nations in space technology and space economy has become an integral part of its growth story.

"India is no longer to be led by other countries, we are ready to lead others to give them cues. Space economy is also going to be an important part of India's growth story in the next 25 years," Singh said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in policy-making which has given a boost to such space exploration programs, the Union Minister said, "This has been possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the level of policy planning has given an enabling milieu to science experts and space technologists. We have complete synergy in our missions between the public sector and the private sector."

In a significant scientific milestone, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday injected Aditya-L1 spacecraft - the first dedicated solar mission - into its final destination orbit.

Earlier in the day, Jitendra Singh said in a post on 'X', "From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)