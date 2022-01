New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Thiruvalluvar on 'Thiruvalluvar Day', saying his ideals are insightful and practical, and stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth.

Thiruvalluvar Day is observed every year as part of Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu to honour the great Tamil poet and philosopher, whose couplets on a variety of issues have been a source of wisdom to his readers.

Also Read | Army Day 2022: India is Proud of Stellar Contribution of Army in Peacekeeping Missions Overseas, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practical…they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Alwar Rape Case: No Evidence Found So Far, Less Possibility of Sexual Assault, Says Rajasthan Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)