Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): In connection with the closing of the Alpasi Arattu Festival of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport announced the suspension of flight services for five hours on Tuesday.

Arattu- the holy bath of deities of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple- takes place twice a year, the Alpasi festival in October and November and the Painkuni festival in March and April.

According to the officials, the Arattu procession, carrying deities for a holy bath on the Shangumugham beach, started from Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

The head of the Travancore royal family escorted the procession, bearing a sword. The colourful procession was accompanied by hundreds of devotees decorated with elephants mounted police and armed police.

Devotees were overjoyed to be part of the Arattu procession after the Covid halt.

"We are very happy to be part of the festival at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. It is being celebrated after two years of Covid restrictions," said a devotee Chitra.

In connection with the Arattu procession which is passing through the runway of Thiruvananthapuram international airport, flight services are suspended from 4 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday

The press release issued by Thiruvananthapuram International airport said, "Enable and facilitate the smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the Alpassi Arattu Procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on November 1, 2022.Domestic and international services during this period have been rescheduled.

For the procession, the priests in Garuda Vahanas, along with hundreds of people and four elephants, decked with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through this long runway to Shankumugham Beach.

After the dip in this beach, the idols will be taken back to the temple with the procession marked with traditional torches, marking the conclusion of this festival. (ANI)

