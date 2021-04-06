Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Kerala assembly poll is going to create a milestone in the state's political history, said Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday after casting his vote at the Kottaram polling station in Ulloor.

"This poll is going to create a sort of milestone in the political history of Kerala. People will express their dissatisfaction and reject both United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front alliances," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told ANI.

Electors in Kerala are casting their votes for the single-phase elections today.

The 140-seat Kerala legislative assembly election is witnessing a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) which hopes for continuity of term, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The results are scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)

